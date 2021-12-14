New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor John Abraham, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and that includes Instagram too. But, on Tuesday, December 14, his fans woke up to an empty social media handle of John on the photosharing app. Yes! John Abraham has deleted all his pics and from his official instagram account which has left his fans and well-wishers in shock.

John Abraham has deleted all his pictures, videos, and even the display picture of his official Insta account. He enjoys a massive following of 9.7 million on the app and is followed by Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and many other celebrities.

Since the actor deleted his posts and profile pic from the photo-sharing app many are speculating that his Instagram account may be compromised and hacked. While many are speculating that the Satyamev star has deleted his photos for some reason.

Take a look at the blank account here:

It is not clear whether this is a promotional gimmick or a genuine case of a privacy breach. The actor has not made any official statement related to the hack.

Many fans are also relating this incident to his 49th birthday and related surprise. Let us tell you that John Abraham will celebrate his 49th birthday on December 17.

On the work front, currently, John is busy with the shoot of ‘Attack’, wherein he romances Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, this film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. He will soon be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. The movie features Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

He will be seen in a negative role for an upcoming movie 'Pathan' which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead.

Recently, his movie Stayamev Jayate was released in theatres, It also featured Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead.

Posted By: Ashita Singh