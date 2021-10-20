New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait of several well-wishers and Sidnazz fans are finally over as the last song of Late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ‘Habit’ is out now. This piece of information will bring a smile to many as many fans were eagerly waiting for this song to get released. ‘HABIT’earlier was supposed to get released on October 21, but in a surprise, makers released the song a day earlier on October 20.

The song is a love ballet between the two rumoured lovers Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. TheThis song is extra special for many, Habit marks the last time when Punjabi actress Shehnaz worked with late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Shehnaaz tries to suppress her emotions and tears but it is very clear that she is heartbroken.

Watch the song here:

Shreya Ghoshal is the singer on Habit and she took to Twitter to announce the release of the song and wrote, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way ?#HABIT OUT NOW.”

According to reports, the Music video of the song was incomplete due to the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla, but makers decided to shoot some parts alone with Shehnaaz. The music video is a very pure ‘Heart felt’ tribute to the late actor.

It has been edited from the clips of unfinished songs and Shehnaaz has now amped up the video with her singing as she reminiscences about the moments spent with the actor. There are several behind-the-scenes clips also included in the final music video of Habit.

Habit” was previously titled “Adhura” as Shreya Ghoshal in post a few days ago mentioned the release of the song with the caption, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story).”

