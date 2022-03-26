New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, many B-town celebs attended Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday party hosted by Karan Johar, and it was a star-studded affair. Amongst the celebrities, Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday also attended the party, and Parineeti shared a picture with Ananya on her Instagram page. The two actresses looked gorgeous in the photo, but they have ditched their high heels for bathroom slippers.

Sharing the photo, Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, "Let me tell you what REALLY happens...@ananyapanday. Please explain."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Ananya gave a hilarious response to this post and wrote, “My dearest! No explanation can do justice to the behaviour displayed”. Both of them were styled by Tanya Ghavri and she commented, “You know this is GUTS! Can't send you ll anywhere @ananyapanday @parineetichopra." Tanya had also styled the looks of other Bollywood celebrities.

Ananya and Parineeti looked stunning in their black dress. Parineeti had shared her look on Instagram and captioned it, “Is it a gown? Is it a dress?”. The actress paired her dress with black heels and small silver earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Ananya had also shared some dazzling pictures on Instagram in which she looks an absolute diva in her sparkling black dress. She completed her look with black heels and beachy wavy hairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s movie, Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be soon seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and will collaborate with Siddhant again in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is currently the judge of the reality TV show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, alongside Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav