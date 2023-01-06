Guru Randhawa Teaches Anupam Kher How To Sing A Romantic Song As Duo Shoot Near Taj Mahal | Watch

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut with Anupam Kher's 523rd film, titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The duo are currently busy shooting for their respective parts in Agra, as evident from a short clip the Proper Patola crooner shared on his Instagram handle.

On Friday, Guru Randhawa headed to his Instagram handle and dropped a short video in which he could be seen sharing a fun banter with his co-star Anupam Kher. "Asking me to teach him a love song in front of iconic Taj Mahal was the least thing I expected from iconic @anupampkher but thn as he says Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Jai ho," wrote Randhava in her Instagram handle.

The video showed Kher taking lessons from Guru Randhawa on how to sing a romantic song. Guru then teaches him how to sing 'Ban Ja Rani' song in order to impress a girl. In the clip, the duo could be seen standing in the backdrop of Taj Mahal.

Guru announced his B-town debut with a post on his Instagram handle. Sharing an adorable post featuring himself and Kher, the singer wrote on his Instagram handle, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a new comer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer."

"Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Rab Rakha! #AnupamKher #Gururandhawa #FirstFilm #Debut #Legend," wrote the Nach Meri Rani crooner.

The makers of Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay have not made any official announcement regarding the movie's release date, but it is expected to have a theatrical release this year itself. Other than Anupam Kher and Guru Randhava, the film also stars Saiee Manjreka, Ila Arun, Atul Srivastava, Paritosh Tripathi and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.