Guru Dutt Birth Anniversary: In a short span of his career, Guru Dutt left an ever lasting impact in the entertainment world.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Guru Dutt is one of the pioneers of Indian cinema who gave many amazing films to the entertainment world that will inspire generations to come. His works had an incandescent, rich, subtle and modern quality that left viewers enchanted. Among all his works, Pyaasa made its way to Time magazine's all-time 100 Greatest Movies list. Both Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are included in the greatest films of all time.

Guru Dutt never wanted to come in front of the camera even his role in Pyaasa was initially offered to Dilip Kumar. However, he backed out, citing that to him, it seems similar to Devdas' role. This is how he entered the world of acting and left an everlasting impact with his impeccable acting skills. He starred in several classic films, including Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Kaagaz Ke Phool.

Ahead of Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, we have brought cinema lovers a list of 5 films that one must watch:

Mr & Mrs '55

It is a romantic comedy film set in urban Mumbai. It starred Madhubala, who is forced into a marriage with an unemployed cartoonist (Guru Dutt).

Pyaasa (1957)

One of the classic films of all times starring Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt and Mala Sinha. The film is set in Calcutta, Wes Bengal and narrates the story of Vijay (Guru Dutt), a struggling poet trying to establish his work in post-independent India.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

On the release, the film failed to leave a mark on the box office, however, as time passed it became one of the cult-classic films. The film narrates the story of a film director named Suresh Sinha, whose failed marriage and affair leads to his sudden and untimely death. The film has some classic songs, such as Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Situm, which is sung by Guru Dutt's wife, Geeta Dutt.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960)

It was one of the classic films that turned out as a major hit on the box office and became one of the top-grossing films of its time. The film centres on a love triangle between Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt and Rehman.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

This film is based on a Bengali novel with the same name penned by Bimal Mitra. The film gives narrates the tale of a tragic fall of the haveli and feudalism in Bengal during the British Raj. The film stars Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumar, Guru Dutt, Rehman and Nazir Hussain.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv