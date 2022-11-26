Gurthundu Seethakalam: Tamannaah Bhatia, Satyadev's Magical Love Saga To Release Next Month

Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev starrer romantic-love story 'Gurthundu Seethakalam' is again in the headlines as the film is all set for its theaterical release next month. The upcoming entertainment was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 23, but later it was postponed owing to undisclosed reasons.

The makers of Gurthundu Seethakalam have also released a new poster of the film where lead actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev can be seen on a bike, whereas the other pivotal casts are in the background including Megha Akash.

Creating a ton of buzz it is one of the most awaited films of the year and is also the remake of the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail' featuring Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna. Created under the direction of Nagasekhar, the plot of the film revolves around a middle-aged software employee portrayed by Satyadev, who is on a quest to find his one true love. The film thus unfolds the journey of his love saga welcoming the character of Tamannaah Bhatia.

The core music of the film is composed by M.M. Keeravani's son Kala Bhairava, whereas Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is heading the editing department.

Talking about the other work in front of the lead artists, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi-led 'Bhola Shankar' which is directed by Meher Ramesh. Apart from this, the actor is also ready to feature in a Malayalam film titled, 'Bandra in the pipeline' which is directed by Arun Gopy.

On the other hand, Satyadev is setting fire to the screen by giving the blockbuster hit, 'Godfather' for which the actor received immense praise and applause from the audience.