Gurmeet Choudhary To Play 'Maharana Pratap' In Disney+ Hotstar Series | Watch Teaser

Several actors have portrayed Maharana Pratap on screen in films and television. Earlier, Disney+ Hotstar also announced their own adaptation of the story of the brave king but did not reveal who will essay the role of Maharana Pratap. The wait is finally over as Gurmeet Choudhary has officially been announced as the 'Maharana Pratap'.

Sharing the teaser, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Hriday mein jinke Mahadev, rann mein jo the mahaveer. Dekhiye #MaharanaPratap ke aseem bahaduri ki kahani."

The show is titled Maharana and the filming of the series has begun as well. Announcing the series, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Mitti se jude the. Mitti ke liye lade the. Dekhiye #MaharanaPratap ki aseem bahaduri ki kahani, #Maharana Now Filming. #ComingSoon."

Talking about the series, creator Nitin Chandrakant Desai said, "With 'Maharana', we aim to bring to audiences interesting aspects of India's history. We had a massive vision with this period drama in terms of the look, tone and feel of the series, and we are elated that we are able to turn this vision into reality".

He added, "Working on a period drama is always challenging and interesting at the same time. It involves a great deal of research and an eye for detail in order to depict the facts with authenticity. We are extremely excited to begin filming this show with a platform like Disney+ Hotstar and looking forward to this collaboration with them."

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has also announced the adaptation of Mahabharat at the D23 expo event.

"There are over a billion people who know the story in some form, or the other. Most of them in my country have heard them as children from their grandparents, there are billions more who remain unaware of what they have been missing. It would indeed be a privilege to be able to bring this incredible story to a wider global audience next year," Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said.

Apart from Mahabharat, Dear Ishq, Aashiqana, The Night Manager and Aarya Season will also release on Hotstar.