Gurmeet Choudhary Says He Used To Train Himself 'Thrice A Day' For 'Maharana Pratap'

Gurmeet Choudhary is touted as one of the finest actors in the Television industry. The actor is all set for the release of his much-anticipated project, titled Maharana, in which he will be playing the character of warrior-king Maharana Pratap. Recently, Choudhary opened up about how he trainer himself to get into the desired physique for the role. He stated that he used to train three times a day to get the desired body.

Gurmeet tole IANS, "When I came to know that I have been given the chance to play the role of Maharana Pratap and the director is Nitin Chandrakant Desai, I instantly knew that Maharana Pratap will be a very strong person and his personality, larger than life to portray on screen. People admire him for his personality and his immense strength."

He further noted, "I just had a year with me for the preparation. Though I have an image that ‘Gurmeet Choudhary has a great body’, preparing my body for Maharana Pratap was a challenge. The way I used to look before, I had to make myself look different and fitter compared to that. And this was the first time that I was working out three times a day for this one year."

Talking about his diet he maintained to maintain the physique, the actor further noted, "I was also following a strict diet since to workout three times a day, you need a proper diet. I had a dietician too, who was aware about my aim and what I wanted to achieve. There were two professional trainers for me other than that, a lot of close people around me who supported me in this journey."

Apart from Gurmeet Choudhary, popular actors like Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C. Deochake, and Sameer Dharmadhikari will also appear in the show. Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, and Prithvi Hatte will be playing pivotal roles. The period drama "Maharana," produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and showrunner Nitin Chandrakant Desai, will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar.