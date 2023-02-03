Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Reveal Face Of Their Second Daughter For First Time, Call Her 'Miracle Baby'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents for the second time and they have finally introduced their daughter to the world. The couple took to Instagram and posted pictures with their secondborn and called her 'miracle baby'.

Sharing the picture, Debina wrote, "Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes & blessings always."

In January, the couple revealed the name of their newborn 'Divisha'. Explaining the meaning of the name, Gurmeet wrote, "Our Magical baby is named as “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga."

Announcing the birth of Divisha, Debina penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, "TO MY SECOND CHILD, You're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found."

"Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited the first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing. @emmarobinsonuk," the note further read.



On the work front, both Debina and Gurmeet have been popular names in the television industry. Gurmeet has starred in popular shows like Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah, etc.

Whereas, Debina has worked in hit shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, etc.