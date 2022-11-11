Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Announce Birth Of Second Daughter With A Special Post

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second daughter on Friday. The duo announced the same via their social media handle. Gurmeet Choudhary shared a beautiful picture of him kissing Debina’s forehead, whereas his wife is holding a bunch of pink balloons. The background of the image is in the hues of black and white, whereas the pink balloons indicate the birth of a baby girl. The picture also states, “It’s a Girl.”

Taking it to his Instagram account, the actor wrote in his post “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.” The actress also shared the same news on her Twitter account, conveying her regards and love to her fans.

Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love. @imdebina pic.twitter.com/dTGRBBzoAg — debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) November 11, 2022

The popular television couple first became parents earlier this year in April 2022. Later, in August 2022, the actress announced her second pregnancy via her social media, where Debina Bonnerjee wrote in an Instagram post “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”

The television power couple met on the sets of the “Ramayan” TV show in 2008, where they were seen playing the characters of Ram and Sita opposite each other. Later in 2011, they tied the knot and eventually in April 2022, they welcomed their first daughter Lianna.