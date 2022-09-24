Guns And Gulaabs Teaser: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao Give 90s Nostalgia In The World Of Crime | Watch

DULQUER Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Gourav Adarsh are one of the most talented actors and rising stars in the film industry. The trio will be seen in the upcoming Netflix web series 'Guns and Gulaabs', created by the director duo Raj and DK. Netflix India unveiled the teaser of Guns & Gulaabs at their global fan event Tudum 2022.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Gulaabs are red, violets are blue, these misfits from the 90s, are sure to charm you! Catch Guns & Gulaabs streaming soon! #Tudum."

Guns and Gulaabs is set in the 90s and is a dark comedy. The series also stars TJ Bhanu and Gulshan Devaiah.

Talking about Guns And Gulaabs, Dulquer told Film Companion, "It is set in this imaginary town, and all these characters – what brings us together - I think it will be a fun ride." He also added that he has no pressure of the box office while working on the series and he is just an actor here.

On the work front, Dulquer was last seen in Sita Ramam, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The movie was successful at the box office and received praise from the audience and critics. His film 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' is running at the box office.

Whereas, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Case, along with Sanya Malhotra. He will be seen in Netflix's film 'Monica, O My Darling', along with Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

Meanwhile, Netflix Tudum 2022 announced upcoming web series and movies at the global fan event. Other projects include Rana Naidu, Monica O My Darling, Qala, Nayanthara: Beyond the fairytale, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, CAT, Soup, Scoop, Kathal, Class, Khufiya and many more. Netflix will soon announce Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone' as well.