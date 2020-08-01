Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was first announced 26 December 2018, is directed by Sharan Sharma. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released by the makers on Saturday. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will show the difficult yet inspiring story of Indian Air Force Pilot Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who defied all problems to become the first Indian women in combat during the 1999 Kargil War and from the trailer, it can be assumed that the movie will be quite intriguing.

The trailer opens with Gunjan, played by Janhvi, dreaming of becoming a pilot. However, everyone is against her will to become a pilot apart from his father, whose role is played by Pankaj Tripathi. Despite facing a lot of hardships, Gunjan continues to work hard and joins the Indian Air Force as a pilot. However, some male officers don’t accept Gunjan as their officer. Despite this, Gunjan through her dedication soars her dream and plays an important role in the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

Take a look at the much-awaited trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl here:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was first announced 26 December 2018, is directed by Sharan Sharma. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The film will release on Netflix on August 12, 2020, just three days before the Independence Day.

The film’s teaser was released earlier. Following the launch of the teaser, former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena had penned a note praising actress Janhvi Kapoor, saying that the teaser brought back memories.

"Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with the voice over of Janhvi Kapoor. I guess it is the time for the culmination of an enriching journey which started with Sharan Sharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen," Gunjan wrote on Instagram.

"Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of the life journeys is a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniforms," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma