The real to reel transition of Saxena's actual in-person depth goes on from appearing strugglingly unjust on screen, to strikingly uneasy

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij

Director: Sharan Sharma

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jagran Entertainment Desk | Mukul Sharma: The remarkable story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot who played a vital role in Indian victory during Kargil war in 1999, is already a story of extraordinary charisma whose constituents push back every challenge on the way. Flt. Lt. Gunjan Saxena retired a Squadron Leader in 2004, and had nodded in for her biopic which got released on Netflix this week, starring Janhvi Kapoor in titular role.

Gunjan Saxena, a Lucknow girl who dreamt to fly high and make her way through the clouds since her childhood days of flying in a passenger flight, is remarkable as a character with an untamed physical-mental sanity. However, the real to reel transition of Saxena's actual in-person depth goes on from appearing strugglingly unjust on screen, to strikingly uneasy, and finally somewhat workable in the climactic sequences. That too, because of a good background score complemented by an excellent on-screen portrayal by Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij, and Angad Bedi before.

The film deals more with the aspect of male dominance than previously anticipated misogyny in the forces. The makers have been able to draw a fine line between Male dominance in the Armed forces and the misogyny which gets associated due to the same, and that goes workably well with the thematic pace of the film. Put this alongside the conditioning Gunjan has received from her Army officer father (Pankaj Tripathi), which keeps on pushing her to establish a sense of equality even when she finds herself alone as a woman. Both the elements are able to juggle film's plot quite well without much exaggeration and a simplistic brashness as well.

The film lacks drama, and that goes well with the thematic demands of a conflict setting. For the millennials and Gen Z, ‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ provides a pragmatic glimpse into Kargil war and the heroism of our forces, with many nuances of inter-force coordination well explored. However, the film starts losing its charm despite the ingredients of a great script, well synchronised background score, with an undramatic undercurrent.

You expect Janhvi Kapoor's well scripted portrayal to evolve frame after frame, but disappointment hits the air with her struggling expressions and unconvincing creative pushes at the moments of reckoning. Overall, Janhvi doesn't hit the ceiling of creative excellence and remains stuck at the point of an expressionistic mediocrity. That's the prime reason she seems burdened by a terrific script, and fails to do justice with the story of a real life Kargil War Hero.

‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ is now streaming on Netflix.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta