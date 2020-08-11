New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted an adorable picture on Instagram expressing the unique bond that she shares with her father and film producer Boney Kapoor. The monochrome photograph saw the film producer placing a kiss on Janhvi's hand. The actress also penned a heartfelt note for her father and called him a cutest cheerleader. Janhvi Kapoor shared the post a day before the release of her most anticipated film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, mentioning her similarities with IAF officer Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi wrote on her Instagram, “Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u #tbt to chubbier, fun-er days.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to stream on Netflix tomorrow. The trailer of the film has been released earlier which received immense love from the audience. Social media users appreciated Janhvi Kapoor for her role in the film and also called it her best performance so far. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite to Ishaan Khattar.

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to play Gunjan Saxena’s father. The struggle and sacrifice of her father have been beautifully shown in the film's reports. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen encouraging and motivating her daughter to fly for the nation.

Gunjan Saxena is an Indian Air Force officer who is known for her pivotal role in the 1999 Kargil War. She is the first woman to fly Aircraft in war and won Shaurya Chakra awardee. She saved the lives of several injured army men during the historic war. Jahvid Kapoor’s upcoming Netflix film is based on the life of this superwoman.

