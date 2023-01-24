Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Wins Oscar Nomination; Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

India received another Oscar nomination for the year with the documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The 41-minute movie made its debut on Netflix on December 8, last year and has been nominated for 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Additionally, the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR earned a nomination in the 'Best Song' category.

The Elephant Whisperers tells the touching tale of a couple who are given Raghu, an orphaned elephant, to care for. According to the official summary, the film chronicles Raghu's rehabilitation and survival while weaving a touching tale of the couple's and Raghu's closeness and unconditional love.

Watch the trailer here:

Taking to Twitter, to celebrate The Elephant Whisperer's Nomination, producer Guneet Monga said, "The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at the Oscars! This film is an ode to devotion and love…an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie."

Earlier, in December, when the short list announcement was made, Guneet Monga had shared, "It's an honour to be in the esteemed company of such diverse projects in the top 15 shortlisted films at the upcoming Oscars 2023. We are beyond ecstatic that 'The Elephant Whisperers', a story of elephants in South India and the indigenous communities that co-exist in the same space, has been shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short Film."

Meanwhile, despite high hopes, RRR failed to receive a nomination for Best Picture.

Oscars 2023 will be held on March 12, 2023.