Guneet Monga Gets Married To ‘Love Of Her Life’ Sunny Kapoor, Shares Dreamy Pics From Wedding Ceremony

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tied the knot with long time beau, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Taking to her social media account, Guneet Monga shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Alongside the pictures, Guneet Monga wrote a heartfelt note on how surreal it felt to find such a pure love in husband Sunny Kapoor and his family. “With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they’re watching us from above and beaming.”

“It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already. In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It’s like the universe came together to make our divine union happen,” Guneet Monga wrote in the caption of her post.

“Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life. PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever!” the filmmaker added. Signing off as Mrs Kapoor, she wrote, “Shukraana. Mrs & Mr Kapoor. #GunSung.”

For the wedding, Guneet Monga opted for a bridal lehenga designed by ace fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula (of ‘Padmaavat’ fame). Her husband Sunny Kapoor looked dapper in a sherwani by Delhi based fashion designer Sulakshana Jasra ensemble.

Sharing their happiness, Guneet and Sunny said, “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to beginning our forever together.”