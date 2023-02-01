Gumraah Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's Crime-Thriller Takes Over As 'Bawaal' Gets Postponed

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite each other for the first time in the crime thriller 'Gumraah'. As Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' got postponed, the makers of Gumraah have taken over the same release date.

Gumraah Release Date:

Gumraah will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is the remake of the hit Tamil film 'Thadam'. The original film starred Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles and it was directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Also starring Vedika Pinto and Ronit Boseroy in pivotal roles, Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Talking about the film, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur said, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur has started working on her Telugu film tentatively titled 'Nani 30', which stars Nani in the lead role. She was last seen in Sita Ramam, which turn out to be a blockbuster and was praised by the audience.

Whereas, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the web series 'The Night Manager', along with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro in Dino, in which he will star opposite Sara Ali Khan.