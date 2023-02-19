Gulshan Grover Claims He Paved Way For Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor In Hollywood By Creating 'Mud Path'

Gulshan Grover, a seasoned performer, gained popularity in Bollywood before venturing into Hollywood during the 1990s. Despite being a prominent star in India, he faced challenges in the West because he was determined to continue working in Indian cinema and not relocate to the United States. Nevertheless, on a recent podcast, he expressed his satisfaction in bridging the gap between Bollywood and Hollywood for other stars.

The actor, who is 67 years old, entered Hollywood with his first appearance in The Second Jungle Book, and went on to act in other movies such as Prisoners of the Sun, Blind Ambition, and My Bollywood Bride.

On Maniesh Paul's podcast, Gulshan said, "I am not the first actor to work in Hollywood. Before me, many wonderful actors such as Kabir Bedi sahab, Saeed Jaffrey, many others have gone there. But when I decided that I will work in Hollywood films, mera soch aur tareeka alag tha jiske wajeh se mujhe bohot difficulty hui (When I decided to work in Hollywood films, I had to face a lot of difficulties)."

Gulshan explained his difficulties and shared that he stood firm in his decision not to relocate entirely to the US when asked to choose by the Americans. He expressed, "Maine unse kaha ki main yaha par apna craft expand karne aaya hun. Meri kala ko aur zyada logo ko dikhane aaya hun. Unhe ye baat samajh mein nahi aayi (I told them that my purpose for coming here was to enhance my skills and showcase my art to a larger audience. They failed to comprehend my perspective)."

The actor added, "They told me, 'If you want to work in Hollywood, you have to live here, get a green card, be available to us for auditions and that's how it works. You are saying that you are going to work in Hollywood films and catch the next flight and go back to Indian films? That's not gonna happen'."

Gulshan stated that he declined the offer because he had already achieved a high level of success in India. He recalled being approached by producers at Indian airports, asking if he was available for small roles. "I have done so much work and I am so popular in India that I can't walk on the road, and you are asking me to live in the US? How can I betray the cinema that has given me everything?"

Gulshan then revealed that when the Americans did not comprehend his stance, he did not argue with them but pointed out examples of actors like Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman who hailed from different countries and worked in Hollywood.

He finally divulged that his efforts yielded results and paved the way for other Indians. He mentioned, "Right after work, I would take a flight back to India. Many times, I have travelled to Hollywood just for a meeting. I have created a mud path between Hollywood and Bollywood and I am very proud and happy that my very talented friends and colleagues Priyanka Chopra, late Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, and many other actors are following it and cementing it and making stronger for next generation of actors to work there."