Gulmohar Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore-Starrer Emotional Drama To Release On THIS Date | Watch

The family drama 'Gulmohar' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in lead revolves around three generations of a family who have drifted apart over the years and are still living under one roof.

The official Hindi trailer of the film was released today, whereas the film will be released on March 3 on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film features Sharmila Tagore as the matriarch of the Batra family, deciding to sell their family home and relocate to Pondicherry. This announcement causes a ripple in the family leaving her son Arun essayed by Manoj Bajpayee and her grandson portrayed by Suraj Sharma unsettled.

The film also stars Simran as Manoj Bajpayee's wife and several other cast members the film including Amol Palekar, Utsavi Jha, and Kaveri Seth. The trailer also hints at the distant father-son relationship and a secret about Arun's late father's will which may tear the family apart between the distance of Delhi and Pondicherry.

The screenplay of the film is written by Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul, while the film's score is composed by Siddhartha Khosla. Rahul V Chittella is also making his directorial debut with 'Gulmohar' where according to a report in Hindustan Times, he said, "Times are changing, people's outlook towards the world and especially towards their families is also constantly changing and evolving."

He further states, "My co-writer, Arpita Mukherjee, and I was keen to explore this reality in a narrative format. The movie is for audiences of all ages to experience love and togetherness with our Batra family. Sharmila ji, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Utsavi Jha looked and felt like a real family. Gulmohar is created with a lot of love and hope the audiences embrace it with the same love on Disney+ Hotstar."

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is also making her comeback and debuting on OTT after 13 years with 'Gulmohar.' She was last seen in Danish Aslam's 'Break Ke Baad' starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the Zee5 film 'Dial 100' and also has films like 'Despatch' and 'Joram' in the pipeline. Talking about Suraj Sharma's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Phillauri' starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, however, he was seen on OTT in the film 'Wedding Season' and in the web series 'How I Met Your Father' on Disney+Hotstar.