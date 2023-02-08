Gulmohar Release Date Out: Sharmila Tagore Returns To Bollywood After 11 Years In Manoj Bajpayee's Family Drama

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will make her to Bollywood after 11 years in the series 'Gulmohar'. The series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma and Simran. Apart from unveiling the first poster, the makers have announced the release date of Gulmohar as well.

Gulmohar Release Date:

Gulmohar will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3, 2023.

Sharing the first poster of Gulmohar, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Miliye Manoj-ji ki family se - Aa raha hai Batra parivaar in Gulmohar - streaming on 3rd March #GulmoharOnHotstar."

Earlier, Manoj teased fabs with The Family Man 3 teaser but it turned out to bbe an announcement for Gulmohar. He wrote, "Family ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?"

The first look of Gulmohar was unveiled on May 2022. Sharing the first look of the film, Fox Star Hindi wrote, "Bahut jald milengey Batras se - jo ek doosre ke saath rehte toh hai par kuch baatein ek doosre se chhipaate bhi hai!#Gulmohar - a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it".

Manoj Bajpayee announced the beginning of the shooting of Gulmohar in March 2022. He wrote, "#GULMOHAR Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!! wish us luck!!"

Gulmohar revolves around the Batra family who is set to move out of their ancestral home after 34 years.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the Netflix film Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma. He will return for The Family Man Season 3.

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Break Ke Baad, starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in 2010. Whereas, Surja Sharma of Life of Pi fame was last seen in How I Met Your Father. He made his Bollywood debut with Philauri.