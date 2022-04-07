New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since the introduction of OTT platforms in India, the cinema landscape in the country changed drastically with filmmakers shifting their focus from 'larger than life' scripts to more relevant and soft stories touching the inner self of a human being. Among them, a moving web series, TVF's Gullak, was released recently on Sony Liv. Gullak is a story of a middle-class family, living their life in a small town in North India, and depicts the struggles of the middle-class brilliantly.

After the success of two seasons, the makers have released the third part of Gullak on Sony Liv. In the third season, the Mishra family returns with new adventures of middle-class life. From the start, those who have grown up in small towns with middle-class values can surely relate to Gullak. Despite being a touchy story, Gullak, throughout its five episodes, will make you laugh. No matter how serious the situation may be, the humour of Gullak will not allow it to become dense for the viewer.

The story of Gullak Season 3 revolves around the Mishra family, which consists of four members. Anu, (played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta) has got a new job which means that the Mishra family now has another source of income. However, with a new income source, the expenses of the Mishra family have also skyrocketed. Aman, (played by Harsh Mayar), has topped his boards exam and is now confused about which stream to choose. Santosh Mishra is the same old honest employee of the electricity department. His wife Shanti Mishra is still 'battling' between family and children.

Just like Prime Video's Panchayat, which showcases the country's rural life and order, Gullak is the perfect reflection of the Indian middle class. The biggest achievement of Gullak is that it does not lose its grip even in the third season, which is very difficult for the writers and creators of a series.

Not much has changed in the life of the Mishra family, as the townspeople often feel. Years pass, but the way of living life does not change. Compared to cities, the older generation of households in small towns does not fall much into the trap of technological advances.

The manner in which the middle-class thinking, sarcasm, taunts and mannerisms have been threaded into the series while dealing with small issues, makes it stand apart from its rival shows. The five episodes of the series have been treated as chapters – Mission Admission, LTA, Agua, Satyanarayan Ki Vrat Katha and Izzat Ki Chamkaar.

The early episodes may have a repetition of the old episodes, but after the third episode, the series picks up, continuing until the last episodes and the fifth episode ends with a thrilling point. Gullak 3 is a true family drama, which is a pleasure to watch with the family, as well as a relief.

Cast - Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar.

Director- Palash Vaswani

Producer- Arunabh Kumar

Platform- Sony Liv

Duration- 23-41 minutes per episode

Rating- 3 stars

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan