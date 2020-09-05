Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, in which she played her role opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday set the weekend mood with her uber-cool pictures. The 'Instagram queen' posted a picture of herself in which she is seen chilling in a pool in a pink hot bikini.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared some amazing photographs of her relaxing in the pool with a book in her hand. The actress captioned her bikini image - "Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo".

Sara has recently amazed the internet with her birthday vacation pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The latest images are from her vacation in Goa with brother Ibrahim and a few other close friends.



In the picture, Sara left her hair loose and was carrying sunglasses that gives many vacation goals.

Sara wrote, “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo.” She called her pink float, ‘Gulabo.’

View this post on Instagram Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo 👄🌷🐙🦩 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onSep 5, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

Sara also shared photos of her in which she was carrying blue lipstick and was totally nailing the makeup game.

View this post on Instagram Back to Blue 🌊💙🧿 📸: @orry1 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onSep 2, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

She wrote, "Back to blue."



"Monday blues... Blue hues... Kajal or cactus couldn't choose... So posing with both while my coffee brews," she ryhmed and we loved it.

Talking about Sara's upcoming films, the actress will be seen in'Coolie No. 1' which is expected to be released later this year. In the film, Sara will star opposite Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', in which she played lead actress opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.

