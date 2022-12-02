Paresh Rawal Issues Apology After Backlash Over His 'Cook Fish Like Bengalis' Remark

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Paresh Rawal, a former BJP MP and actor, held a campaign event in Valsad on December 1. A video of his campaign speech is currently doing rounds on social media which saw Rawal making a controversial remark regarding the rising prises of gas cylinders, which didn't go well with the netizens and accused him of 'Bengal-hatred'. Facing backlash, he apologized for his remarks on Friday.

During the campaign, Paresh Rawal said, "Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish like the Bengalis?" "Way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear a diaper on his mouth," added the actor-turned politician.

Seemingly, Paresh Rawal targeted the Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejrival as the former stated in his speech, "Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this ... The way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth. He would come in a private plane here and then sit in a rickshaw to show off. We have spent a lifetime in acting but even we have not seen such a nautankiwala. And plenty of abuses against Hindus. He had offered Biryani in Shaheen Bagh."

Reacting to Rawal's statement, the social media users as well as the opposition parties termed it a 'hate speech'. Netizens alleged that it was a "xenophobic dog-whistling" against the Bangladeshi and Rohingya.

Now, on Friday, the 67-year-old actor headed to his Twitter handle and responded to a user who stated, "Fish shouldn’t have been the topic. He needs to clarify." Apologizing for his comments during the campaign, Rawal tweeted, "Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE."