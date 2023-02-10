Guilty Star Akansha Ranjan Dating Director Sharan Sharma: Reports

Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has made the headlines regarding her love life update with director Sharan Sharma. Keeping their relationship low profile, the duo have been dating for over six months now.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the duo started dating in the second half of last year, keeping their relationship low-profile. Often spotted at family gatherings, Akansha Kapoor and Sharan Sharma were also spotted traveling together and are each other plus one at various industry parties.

A couple of days ago, Sharan Sharma posted an adorable selfie with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor with an emoticon. In the picture, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor can be seen wearing a sunglass with a gray sweater, whereas Sharan Sharma was spotted donned in a gray shirt with a cap and specs.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is often seen gushing over Sharan Sharma's name. The report stated, "They are dating for sure. She gushes every time you talk about Sharan or even mention his name. I don't think they are even trying to hide their relationship. They are quite open about it, at least in their social circle."

However, the 'Guilty' actress gave a 'no comment' stance upon asking about her relationship update, but the duo is often seen together. Sharan Sharma is the director of 'The Kargil Girl' and is currently busy shooting his upcoming release 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was last seen in Vasan Bala's film 'Monica O My Darling' starring Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte.