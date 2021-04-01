New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Girl On The Train actress Kirti Kulhari recently took to her social media handle to share the not-so-good news with her fans. The 35-year-old actress announced her separation with husband, Saahil Sehgal. Calling the decision 'harder', the Four More Shots fame has put a full stop to her five-year-long marriage.

Taking to Instagram actress posted a heartfelt note announcing the separation. She wrote, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always.."

Here have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

The Mission Mangal actress tied the knot with Saahil in 2016 few months before the release of her film 'Pink'. However, the duo kept it under wrap for a long time. It was in 2020 during her interview with Times Of India, Kirti opened up about her marriage and said, "My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me most amazingly and helped me reach where I am today."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv