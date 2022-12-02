‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer OUT: Marvel Fans React To The End Of An Era | Check Tweets

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer: The film will be released as part of MCU's Phase 4. (Image Credits: YouTube)

The first trailer of Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ was released by the makers on Friday, marking the end of an era for MCU fans. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel in the lead roles.

The new trailer of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ introduces Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock as well, the shiny-gold superman whose first look was teased back in 2017 in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ post-credits scene. Watch trailer here:

Fans around the world got emotional seeing their favorite franchise coming to an end. Taking to social media platforms, netizens reacted to the trailer.

“We’ll all fly away together, one last time, into the forever and beautiful sky. GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “It started with the funniest MCU movie and ending with the most emotional one. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3,” wrote another user.

“It’s gonna be hard watching this knowing this is the last and final guardians movies. James Gunn thank you for everything brother. I wish we could get a show or possibly another movie,” read a comment. “Honestly this is the first time marvel has caught my attention since no way home. Super hyped for this,” read another.

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 trailer is funny, beautiful and violently brutal.

This is exactly why I love James Gunn. — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) December 2, 2022

Man! This trailer was epic. The movie is going to be epic. I am happy for both Marvel and DC. *James Gun* #GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/93cvAraucA — Nitin Raj (@MrPerfectTech) December 2, 2022

Hearing a tune you've loved for over 25 years on the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 trailer pic.twitter.com/umXTTmaDTM — Кеnny Jones (@kaj1981_2) December 2, 2022

I can’t believe we getting to see them all again. It’s their time to take over! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (none of them can get hurt) if they do I riot pic.twitter.com/NuXtqCRMqc — | JAY🎄🎁| 14 more days (@Jayooowyd) December 2, 2022

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be a part of Marvel’s lineup in the Phase 5 films. The film has been set after the events of the Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. In the trailer, Peter is still mourning from the loss of Gamora, who died in the events of Marvel’s 2018-film, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (but was sort of resurrected as an alternate-timeline version of herself).

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ marks the third installment in the film franchise after the first part that released in 2014, followed by a second part in 2017. The film will have a worldwide release in theatres on May 5, 2023.