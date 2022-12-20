‘Greatest Match Of All Time’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls His ‘Electrifying’ Experience Of Watching The FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently in Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on Sunday night, took to his social media account to recall his experience. Sharing a reel of the rejuvenating experience, the ‘Freddy’ star wrote a long caption describing his day.

“PURE GOOSEBUMPS. Can’t explain what we experienced last night !! Bucket list to the infinity. Still can’t believe that we witnessed the Greatest Fifa Final Match Ever in the history of Football,” Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The actor added, “The Electrifying energy ,the vibe of the stadium , of 90,000 people together Watching @leomessi and @k.mbappe yesterday in Real was Unreal Football at its best 🤙🏻#FifaWorldCup2022.”

Not just Kartik Aaryan, but Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone were also in attendance to watch the grand night of football. Deepika Padukone, who represented the high-end luxury brand Louis Vuitton and unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, took to her social media account to recount her experience.

“A day at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final with #DeepikaPadukone. The House Ambassador got ready with #LouisVuitton before revealing the ultimate prize in football. Discover the Maison’s tradition of creating bespoke trophy trunks,” wrote Deepika Padukone alongside a reel of her day in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been keeping busy with the shooting of his upcoming films. The actor will be next seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’. The film will be released on Valentines’ Day weekend in 2023 and will mark the second on screen outing for Kriti and Kartik post their 2019-film ‘Luka Chhupi’.

Kartik Aaryan will be paired alongside Kiara Advani in his next ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. The film will see the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ lead pair back on screen in a romantic comedy and will release sometime next year.