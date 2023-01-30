On Pathaan's Massive Success, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Have Forgotten Last 4 Years Because Of Last 4 Days'

At the Pathaan press conferance on Monday, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the film's director Sidharth Anand, King Khan thanked his fans for watching the action flick.

He said, "The film was shot during Covid. Everybody has shown so much kindness to the film. We are extremely grateful to the audience. We thank you (audience) on behalf of our team for bringing life back to the big screen."

Pathaan was highly anticipated due to Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a four-year gap. Despite the "boycott Bollywood" trend on social media, the movie exceeded all expectations, both in terms of trade and fandom, and became a massive success at the box office.

Talking about the last four years when he was on a sabbatical, SRK said, "I didn't work for four years... well, the first two years because of Covid, but when the two years I didnt work, I was able to spend more time with my children."

Pathaan, after its release on January 25, created a new record as the most successful Hindi film on its first day, earning an incredible Rs 106 crore around the world. Five days later, the action-adventure movie has already earned a gross total of over Rs 550 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinematic history.

At the press conferance, Deepika appeared in a beautiful floral print dress looking like a vision. She posted a picture of the same on Instagram. Have a look:

During the event, when a fan shouted, "Shah Rukh Khan is back," John Abraham, who plays the main antagonist, Jim, in Pathaan, retorted, "Just one correction. Shah Rukh Khan isn't back. He had just gone for a loo break."

He further said, "I give all credit to Adiya. My director is responsible for presenting me and everyone in the cast the way he did. Very importantly, I got an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan, I don't think he is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. That is the reason I wanted to kiss him. I thought I was the number one action hero but Shah Rukh is the number one hero in the country."

SRK also poked fun at John Abraham, saying, "He eats pasta all day that tastes like 20-year-old cardboard!"

Talking about the action sequences in the film, the Badsahof Bollywood said, "Sidharth takes care of his actors while they are doing stunts. The way he keeps the action sequences easy and fluid on the set is marvellous."

SRK also reflected on his previous box office failures. The 57-year-old jokingly said, "I started thinking of an alternate business. I started learning to cook, and thought I will start a restaurant named Red Chillies Eatery."

Deepika was in tears of joy during the press conference. She was overwhelmed by the positive response Pathaan has received and expressed her gratitude by saying, "It felt amazing. The love that we are getting. To experience this love after what the world has been through. That a film like this can bring in so much celebration, it feels incredible. This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it's worth it."

Pathaan cast had gone against the grain by not engaging in the typical media blitz commonly used to announce a release. This is the first time the cast has interacted with the media in this manner, which is different from what is normally done for releases: a slew of media interviews. By not conforming to the traditional approach, Pathaan has seen great box-office success.