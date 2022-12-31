'Grateful': Bhumi Pednekar Takes A Trip Down A Memory Lane As She Bids Adieu To 2022 | WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar is touted as one of the most versatile actresses in the B-town industry. On Saturday, which also marks New Year's eve, the Badhaai Do actress headed to her Instagram handle and uploaded a slew of pictures via a video montage as she bid adieu to the year 2022.

The video shared by Bhumi featured some of her adorable pics from the recent photoshoots, while she also shared a poster from her 2022 film Badhaai Do which received positive reviews after its release. Adding to it, she also shared reactions of celebs as well as critics on Badhaai Do.

The clip had Bhumi's award winning moment for mould breaker of the year for Badhaai Do, she also won Exhibit's most viral celeb, and more. "Grateful," Bhumi wrote in the caption.

She also shared glimpses of her memorable moments with the entire cast of Raksha Bandhan and how the film was highly praised by the audience and critics. Additionally, Pednekar gave a shoutout to her latest released film Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The clip further included some of her shoots for different magazines, shows and more.

Professionally, Bhumi has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is a Hindi-language romantic drama features Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the main roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Krishan Kumar.

Apart from The Lady Killer, Bhumi also has Bheed, Afwaah and Bhakshak in the pipeline.