Grammys 2023: When And Where To Watch, Performances, Nominations, All You Need To Know About Year's Biggest Music Night

The Grammys Award is one of the biggest music nights of the year and talented artists from all over the world are present at the event. This year, the Grammys has made a lot of buzz and excitement as many top artists have been nominated. The event will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
When And Where To Watch:
The event will take place on February 5, 2023, Sunday and will air live on Crypto.com Arena from Los Angeles.
Talking about the time, the Grammys will be broadcasted live from 8 PM ET. Meanwhile, in India, the event will be broadcasted live on February 6, 2023, Monday at 6: 30 AM IST.
The ceremony and the red carpet event can be watched on the official website of Grammys-- grammys.com.
Performances:
According to Billboards, there will be individual performances by Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. DJ Khaled, joined by Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. Sam Smith and Kim Petras are likely to perform their song 'Unholy'.
Nominations:
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
Abcdefu
About Damn Time
All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)
As It Was
Bad Habit
Break My Soul
Easy On Me
God Did
The Heart Part 5
Just Like That
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy On Me - Adele
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
Bam Bam - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe - Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Music Video
Easy On Me - Adele
Yet To Come - BTS
Woman - Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
As It Was - Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift