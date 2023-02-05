Grammys 2023: When And Where To Watch, Performances, Nominations, All You Need To Know About Year's Biggest Music Night

The Grammys Award is one of the biggest music nights of the year and talented artists from all over the world are present at the event. This year, the Grammys has made a lot of buzz and excitement as many top artists have been nominated. The event will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Reads all the details related to Grammy Award 2023 here.

When And Where To Watch:

The event will take place on February 5, 2023, Sunday and will air live on Crypto.com Arena from Los Angeles.

Talking about the time, the Grammys will be broadcasted live from 8 PM ET. Meanwhile, in India, the event will be broadcasted live on February 6, 2023, Monday at 6: 30 AM IST.

The ceremony and the red carpet event can be watched on the official website of Grammys-- grammys.com.

Performances:

According to Billboards, there will be individual performances by Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. DJ Khaled, joined by Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. Sam Smith and Kim Petras are likely to perform their song 'Unholy'.

Nominations:

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

Abcdefu

About Damn Time

All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)

As It Was

Bad Habit

Break My Soul

Easy On Me

God Did

The Heart Part 5

Just Like That

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Bam Bam - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe - Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Music Video

Easy On Me - Adele

Yet To Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift