Grammys 2023: Viola Davis Gets ‘EGOT’ Status After Winning First Grammy Award, Creates THIS Record

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday achieved yet another milestone in her career after winning a Grammy at the 65th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles. With the win, Viola Davis joined the elite club of ‘EGOT’ winners; having won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

With her win, Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status, joining the list including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Gielgud.

Hold the line !!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18 !!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything ! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate !!! pic.twitter.com/jwZZeY9y3a — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 5, 2023

Viola Davis won her first ever Grammy Award for her audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Finding Me'. During her winning speech, the actor emotionally recalled, "I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola. To honour her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey -- I just EGOT!"

Viola Davis has been a renowned name in the American film, music and television industry. The actor won an Emmy award for her role in her superhit drama series, 'How to Get Away with Murder'. The actor went on to win an Oscar for her 2016-film 'Fences'.

Viola Davis has also been a recipient of Tony awards twice, for 'King Hedley III' and 'Fences'. Notably, Viola Davis is the third Black female EGOT winner ever, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

American musician John Legend became the first Black male EGOT winner and the joint youngest at the age of 39 in 2018.

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Beyonce won the Grammy award for Best R&B Song and now holds the joint record for an artist to win the most Grammy awards in history. The singer has won 31 Grammys so far, and now holds the joint record with Georg Solti, who also has 31 wins.

Indian musician Ricky Kej too created history by becoming the first Indian artist to win three Grammy awards. The Bengaluru-based musician dedicated his win to ‘India’. Taking to his Twitter account, the artist wrote, “Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park.”