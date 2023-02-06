Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah Calls Harry Styles ‘Sex Symbol’ In Monologue, Takes Dig At Host City Los Angeles

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy awards for the third time on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The comedian took a dig at the host city and called it the best city in the world, followed by “best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities.”

The Grammys return to the city of Los Angeles after being held in Las Vegas last year. According to a report in Deadline, Trevor Noah showered praise on American singing sensation Harry Styles and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Calling Harry Styles world’s sexiest man, Trevor Noah said, "Harry Styles is here tonight, everybody! That's right. I mean, what can you say about this man that hasn't been said? Incredible album, mind-blowing tour a women throw their pants at this man! And then he puts them on and he looks better in them than they do!”

The comedian added, “Easily the world's sexiest man. There is no competition. S*x symbol of the globe. Especially now since they killed off the Green M&M."

Speaking about Kendrick Lamar, the comedian added, "We've got LA's very own Kendrick Lamar in the building. The man is super talented. He's got Pulitzers, he's got Grammys. His album was a therapy session that earned him multiple Grammy nominations. All my therapy ever got me was helping me overcome my childhood trauma. Useless."

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday created history after winning a Grammy Award for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me.” With this, the actor entered the elite EGOT club winning Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Viola Davis also became the third Black woman to earn the EGOT title, and the 18th person in history to do so.

During her acceptance speech, the actor said, “I got EGOT! Oh god. I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."