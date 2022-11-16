Grammys 2023: Pakistani Singer Arooj Aftab Nominated for Second Time In A Row; Know More

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab, who created history last year by becoming the country's first singer to win a Grammy, has been nominated once again for the 2023 Grammys Award, which is scheduled to take place on February 2023. Soon after grabbing a spot in the much-anticipated list, the Udhero Na crooner headed to her social media space and expressed happiness over the same.

The Grammy award winner bagged a nomination for the second consecutive year for Udhero Na in the Best Global Performance category. The Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer wrote the song when she was 15 years old. Other singers nominated in the same category are Matt B & Eddy Kenzo for Gimme Love, Burna Boy for Last Last, Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro for Neva Bow Down, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode for Bayethe.

On Wednesday, the artiste headed to her Instagram handle and shared a short video which saw her saying, "Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis." In the clip, she could be heard saying, "So, I’m very emotional and very glad and I’m really, really, just, I don’t even know. I’m in this hall of a ship, we’re about to perform in about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know how I’m going to do that but this is great. So, thank you."

Aftab captioned her post, "Nominated before a show in the hull of a ship in Basel Switzerland #GRAMMYs #nominatedwhile #udherona #therecordingacademy." In another Instagram post, she shared an article from The New York Times and wrote, "Oh my oh my oh my."

This is not the first time that Arooj's Udhedo Na is garnering attention, earlier former US President Michele Obama also shared a list of his favourite tracks which had the respective song's name too.