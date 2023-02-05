Grammys 2023: From Taylor Swift To Beyoncé's Nominations, 8 Facts To Know Before This Year's Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards 2023 are just around the corner and there's a buzz of excitement. Comedian Trevor Noah will be returning to host the award ceremony for the third time, making it an event worth watching. Here are some interesting facts you should know before tuning into the Grammys.

Queen Beyoncé Reigns:

Beyoncé already has 28 Grammy Awards and if she wins four more, she will be the most-awarded artist in the music show’s history. She has nine nominations this year, putting her in a strong position to break the record held by the late conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys.

A Supreme Adventure:

Diana Ross is in line to receive her second-ever lifetime achievement award, but she is yet to win a competitive Grammy. This year, she has the chance to change that as she is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her recent release Thank You, marking her first nomination in 40 years.

Viola "EGOT" Davis?

She has an Oscar, Emmy, two Tonys and a Grammy could be the next addition: Davis is nominated for Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me. However, she faces some tough competition, with nominees including Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove.

Drake Brings Changes:

Despite telling the Recording Academy "honestly, never mind" when he declined to submit his latest album for awards, Drake is still nominated for four honours due to his guest appearances. He co-wrote Heated on Renaissance, making him a contender for Album of the Year; co-wrote and is a featured artist on Jack Harlow's Churchill Downs, which is nominated for Best Rap Song; and his collaboration with Future on the hit Wait for U earned them nods for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Swedish Phenomenons:

ABBA, five decades after releasing their first album, has become a Grammy favourite. Despite never winning a Grammy, the Swedish group received their first-ever nomination at last year's show and this year, they're up for four honours, including Album and Record of the Year.

Leading the Latin Charge:

Bad Bunny dominated 2022 with his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which became the year's most listened-to album. This album is making history at the Grammys as the first Latin album to be nominated for Album of the Year.

TikTok Goes to the Grammys:

TikTok has become an important platform for the music industry, promoting new talent and launching song campaigns. The app will have a presence at the Grammys as Rosalía's live performance of her album Motomami on TikTok has been nominated for the Best Music Film award.

Swift Songwriting:

Taylor Swift has the chance to win the Song Of The Year award at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is her sixth nomination for the award, and this time, she's up for the prize with the 10-minute re-release of her 2012 hit song All Too Well. Swift shares the nomination with veteran songwriter Liz Rose, who is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later in the year.