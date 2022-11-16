Grammys 2023: BTS Creates History Again, Becomes First K-Pop Group To Be Nominated For 'Best Music Video'

BTS has history once again with their Grammys 2023 nominations. The Korean pop group received three nominations this year and BTS ARMY is over the moon right now. Even though the group is not active right now as they are focusing on their solo projects, BTS continues to make headlines. This is also the first time BTS received nominations in more than one category at the Grammys.

BTS received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

BTS has made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.

.@bts_bighit (@BTS_twt) received a #GRAMMYs nomination for #BestMusicVideo for "Yet To Come," not only marking their first in the category — they're the first K-pop group to be nominated for Best Music Video: https://t.co/uzeCUmO6VT pic.twitter.com/Ezb0zw172p — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 16, 2022

The artists like Beyonce, Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Style also bagged numerous nominations. Beyoncé created history by getting nine Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday, the most of anybody in contention for the 2023 ceremony. With this, Beyonce has bagged a total of 88 career nominations. Now, the singer has the tied as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar got eight nominations and singers Adele and Brandi Carlile each snagged seven. Also, singer Mary J. Blige, rapper Future, pop star Harry Styles, rapper-producer DJ Khaled, songwriter Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and engineer Randy Merill bagged 6 nominations each.

Talking about BTS, the k-pop group recently announced hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Apart from their solo albums, BTS will soon enlist for military procedures. The group will reunite again in 2025.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Jin will be the first member to enlist in the military. Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans.