Grammys 2023: Beyonce Creates History, Viola Davis Gets Elite Status Of ‘EGOT’, Ricky Kej Wins Third Nod | Full Winners List

Grammys 2023: Beyonce and Ricky Kej were amongst the 91 winners. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 65th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The awards are touted to be the biggest award nights for the music industry and saw some major wins.

Beyonce won two Grammy awards at the Grammys 2023 and became the artist with the most number of awards in the history of the music awards. Viola Davis won her first ever Grammy and got the elite status of ‘EGOT’; winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award each.

Here’s the complete list of winners at the Grammys 2023:

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time" — Lizzo

Album of the Year

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Music Video

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Higher — Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

"Degradation Rules" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

Best Instrumental Composition

"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

"Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza

Best Rap Performance

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Song

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Pop Album

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Best Música Urbana Album

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto Por México - El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Performance

"Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best Americana Performance

"Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Encanto — Germaine Franco

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Best R&B Performance

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It" — Beyoncé

Best Progressive R&B Album

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Best Music Film

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Best Rock Song

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

Best Country Solo Performance

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

"'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror — White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Kingdom" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Fear Is Not My Future" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake, & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Breathe — Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best American Roots Song

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Get on Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Revealer — Madison Cunningham

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Best Global Music Performance

"Bayethe" — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Children's Music Album

The Movement — Alphabet Rockers

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Finding Me — Viola Davis

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson. & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry's House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post, & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

"Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman" — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Blanchard: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore, & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

"Born" — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, & James Reese; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Shaw: :Evergreen" — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Letters for the Future" — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Puts: "Contact" — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & the Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne