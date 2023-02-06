Grammys 2023: Beyonce Creates History By Winning The Most Awards Ever By An Artist, Dedicates It To Queer Community

American popstar Beyonce on Sunday night created history by becoming the first artist in the history of Grammy Awards to secure 32 wins. The singing sensation now holds the record for winning the most Grammys by an artist ever.

Beyonce won two Grammy awards at the 65th Grammys held in Los Angeles. She now holds the record for being the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

Taking to the stage for her winning speech, Beyonce thanked the queer community for their love for album Renaissance. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre," the singer was quoted as saying during her acceptance speech for winning the award for best dance / electronic music album for "Renaissance."

"I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit... I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, and my beautiful children who are watching at home,” Beyonce said in her winning speech.

Host Trevor Noah called Beyonce as the GOAT following her 32nd Grammy win and said, "It's done. It's officially done.”

Beyonce was nominated in several categories at the 65th Grammy awards, including 'Record Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Album Of The Year' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Song Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Best Dance/Electronic Music Album' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Best R&B Performance' for 'Virgo's Groove', 'Best Traditional R&B Performance' for 'Plastic Off the Sofa', 'Best R&B Song' for 'Cuff It', and 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' for 'Be Alive [From King Richard]'.

Viola Davis too achieved another milestone in her career at the recently held Grammy awards by getting the EGOT status, following her first ever Grammy win for her audiobook, ‘Finding Me: A Memoir’.