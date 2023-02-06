Grammys 2023: Bengaluru-Based Musician Ricky Kej Wins His Third Grammy, Only Indian To Achieve Feat

Indian musician Ricky Kej on Sunday created history by becoming the only artist in the country to win three Grammy awards. The Bengaluru-based artist achieved the feat at the 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Ricky Kej won the Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his album, Divine Tides. Apart from the Indian artist, other nominees were The album was nominated, with credits going to immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Eric Schilling.

Speaking about his third time nomination at the Grammys, Ricky Kej had earlier stated, "Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive.”

The musician added, “Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides.”

Ricky Kej won his first ever Grammy award in 2015 for Winds of Samsara. The musician won his second Grammy last year. The artist won the award in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022 for Divine Tides along with rock legend Stewart Copeland.

According to a press release, Divine Tides is a dedication to Vasudeva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family. The album includes nine songs and eight music videos and was shot all over the world. The record has since received numerous honors at international festivals, including a Grammy Award last year.

The 65th Grammy awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Other big winner on the music night were Beyonce, Harry Styles and Viola Davis. Viola Davis earned the EGOT status after winning the Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me.” The actor now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.