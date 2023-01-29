Grammys 2023: Anoushka Shankar, Bad Bunny, Lizzo Among Others To Perform At Biggest Musical Awards

GRAMMYS 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 5th and on Sunday the Recording Academy announced the performers for this year's biggest musical extravaganza. This year, Anoushka Shankar will be seen making her third performance at the event.

The sitar player, producer, film composer, activist and nine-time Grammy Award nominee will perform alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab on their nominated track ‘Udhero Na’ from Arooj’s new album, ‘Vulture Prince’.

The Grammys will no doubt be a star-studded affair and to top all with some extra pixie dust Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and Sam Smith among others will be gracing the stage with their performances

Besides above mentioned stars, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, and Kim Petras are all set to hit the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 5th. Also, the academy awards will feature an opening number performance by Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and additional surprise performers. Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, and Carlos Vives.

According to Billboard, all of these artists are nominated in Big Four categories at the Grammys except for Combs, and Smith and Petras.

Anoushka enjoys an extensive Grammy history; she was the first Indian woman ever nominated and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music Category for her album Live At Carnegie Hall in 2002, and then went on to become the first Indian musician to perform at the ceremony in 2005, serve as a presenter in 2016 and perform for the second time in 2021.

As per the Recording Academy, Combs received three nominations: best country duo/group performance ("Outrunnin' Your Memory"), best country song ("Doin' This") and best country album (Growin' Up).

While Carlile has bagged seven nods and Blige has six. The "About Damn Time" singer Lizzo follows closely behind with five nominations and Lacy has four. Combs and Bad Bunny are in the running for three Grammy Awards--and Smith and Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Unholy", as reported by E News.

This year, the most-nominated musician of the night is Beyonce, who has bagged a total of nine nods, tying with her husband Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history with 88 overall. Kendrick Lamar enters with eight nominations and Adele has seven. Harry Styles, Future and DJ Khaled also join Blige with six nods.

Talking about the biggest musical night, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, then this award show will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah consecutively for the third year.