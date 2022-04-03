New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most prestigious awards in the music Industry Grammy Awards is slated to take place on the first weekend of April 2022. Grammys or Grammy Awards is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize "Outstanding Achievement in the music industry" of the United States. The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.

Like each year nominations for the prestigious awards are interesting! Some of the biggest stars have been nominated for eight awards, including Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat. H.E.R. while Jon Batiste has eleven Grammy nominations and is the most nominated artist this year.

When to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards event will be live-streamed in India starting at 5.30 a.m. on April 4th.

Where to watch Grammys 2022 in India?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Sony Liv app in India on April 4 at 5.30 a.m.

Grammys 2022: Performances

This Sunday, K-pop band BTS is among the acts scheduled to perform on the Grammys stage. The group, which has yet to win a Grammy, enters the night with a single nod for the top-selling single "Butter."

Other scheduled performers include Eilish, Gaga, Brandi Carlile, and Bieber. Silk Sonic, is the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, are set to open the show, which will be broadcast live on CBS television and the Paramount+ streaming service. Comedian Trevor Noah returns as host.

This year's Grammys were pushed to April from January because of a COVID-19 surge at the beginning of the year. The date swap forced a change in venue from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Last year, the pandemic forced a scaled-down outdoor ceremony without the traditional audience of thousands. The eligibility period for the Grammys ran from September 2020 to September 2021, ending before Adele released her acclaimed album "30."

Posted By: Ashita Singh