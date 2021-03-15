Well, there is also a video that is doing rounds on the internet in which Beyonce was seen covering her face in excitement as her name was announced for the 28th Grammy win.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: International singer, Beyonce has created history in the 63rd edition of Grammy as she became the most awarded singer. The 'Drunk In Love' singer is now high on her win as she bagged 28 Grammys, with this, she broke the record of singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce bagged the award for her music video “Brown Skin Girl”, and for her popular rap song Savage with Megan Thee Stallion. Well, there is also a video that is doing rounds on the internet in which Beyonce was seen covering her face in excitement as her name was announced for the 28th Grammy win.

Watch the snippet of the video here:

As Beyonce won the award for the "Savage" song, she looked at Megan Thee Stallion and said, I have so much respect for you. I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of this song."

Beyonce won the 28th Grammy award for her album "Black parade". The album was released last year in June. She released the song in support of the #BlackLivesMatter protest.

The lyrics of the song Black Parade went viral and it became the anthem of the Black Lives Matter protest. The lyrics are like, "Ooh, motherland, motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me Eeya, I can't forget my history is her story, yeah. Being black, maybe that's the reason why they always mad."

Talking about Beyonce's look for Grammy, she donned a black leather dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She paired her outfit with black gloves and sheer black tights.

Here is the list of this year's Grammy winners:

Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe by H.E.R

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

Best Rock Song: Stay High by Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance: Black Parade by Beyonce

Best Rap Performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown by Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce

Best Rap Album: King's Disease by Nas

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito

Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals

Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma