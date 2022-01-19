New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 3 after recently postponing the ceremony due to rising Covid-19 cases. The update was shared by Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement on Grammy’s official website. Earlier, the event was supposed to take place on January 31.

As per the joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS, the event will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event will also be broadcast on the CBS Television Network. The show will be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount Plus, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who is the Emmy Award-winning host of “The Daily Show."

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution," Mason Jr was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nominations for the event:

This year's top nominees in 11 categories include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. up for eight trophies each whereas, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been nominated for seven awards each.

This is the second consecutive year when the music award show has been rescheduled amid rising cases of Covid-19. Last year, like other major award shows, Grammys were also rescheduled because of the virus.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen