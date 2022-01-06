New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid Omicron fears, Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday. The show was supposed to take place on January 31 at an arena in downtown Los Angeles. Later it would have been broadcast live on the CBS network.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners.”

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement. The new date for the ceremony would be announced soon.

Like several major shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed in the wake of Covid-19. Later the show took place in mid-March instead of January and only included a small, socially distanced crowd. This year late-night television host Trevor Noah was going to host the event.

Nominations for the event:

This year's top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Before scrapping the January date of the ceremony, CBS and the Recording Academy said they consulted local officials, health experts, and artists regarding the Covid-19 situation.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority," they said.

Amid rising cases of Omicron, several other entertainment industry events have been delayed. On Tuesday, the Organizers of this month`s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, said that they have canceled in-person events and would move them online.

The Critics Choice Awards, which was supposed to take place this Sunday, have been postponed, and no new date scheduled has been revealed yet.

