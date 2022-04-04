New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej won the Best New Age Album with the rock legend Stewart Copeland for 'Divine Tides'. While receiving the award, Ricky greeted the audience with a Namaste.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ricky Kej wrote in the caption, "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides :-) Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th :-) @stewart_copeland".

Many singers from the Indian Music Industry expressed their joy on the win and congratulated Ricky. Badtameez Dil singer Benny Dayal wrote, "Congrats Ricky!!! Woooohooooo!", and Arman Malik also commented on the post, "Congrats Ricky !! This is so so awesome". Shreya Ghoshal, Aditya Narayan, Jonita Gandhi and Salim Merchant also congratulated the music composer.

Ricky also shared a picture before attending the Award ceremony. He captioned it, "Almost ready for the Grammys :-)".

In 2015, Ricky won the Best New Age Album at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for 'Winds of Samsara'. In the same year, his album 'Shanti Samsara- World Music for Environmental Consciousness' was launched at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French president, Francois Hollande. He also composed the music for the 2011 Cricket World Cup opening ceremony. In 2016, he was awarded the Excellence and Leadership award as a global humanitarian artist at the United Nations Headquarters, New York. In 2020, he was also featured in GQ Heroes for using his talent to better our planet through his music, advocacy, lifestyle and action.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav