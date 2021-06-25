The story moves in time to give the viewers a deep understanding of what transpired behind the 1987 Anti- Sikh violence and how communal differences were used for political gain.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Memories can be painful yet cherishable, so is the story of the new Disney Plus Hotstar web series Grahan. Inspired by the Indian writer Satya Vyas’ popular novel ‘Chaurasi’ the show narrates the story of two different worlds that are three decades apart but runs parallelly.

The 8 episode series begins with the righteous IPS officer Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain) who is on a quest to seek justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Posted in Ranchi, where she lives with her Sikh father Gursevak (Pavan Malhotra) Singh is recently made the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the names of the culprits involved in the 1984 violence against the Sikh community in Bokaro.

As the story progresses, Singh uncovers astonishing facts about her father and her own identity. Her world comes crashing down when she finds that her father is the prime suspect Rishi Ranjan (a Hindu) in the case. What follows next in the events that led to the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 after the assignation of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two bodyguards who belonged to the Sikh community.

The story moves in time to give the viewers a deep understanding of what transpired behind the violence against the community and how communal differences were used for political gain. In a way, it also exposes the contemporary politics of religious identity.

What’s special about the web series is that the story takes us back to revisit and personally feel the trauma caused during the anti-Sikh riots. Interestingly, the person who is fighting to get justice for the victims, Amrita Singh is herself a symbolic product of the violence caused against Sikhs; her mother- the female protagonist in the show was raped by a rioter. Overall, the story recalls a tragic love story and questions the fundamentals of power and humanity.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel the star cast of the web series includes Pavan Raj Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Sahidur Rahaman. It is available on Hotstar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha