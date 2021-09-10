Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has slammed his nephew Krushna Abhishek for skipping the episode of Kapil's show that featured him, Govinda, as a guest. Scroll to know what she said.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has slammed her nephew Krushna Abhishek and she had some tough words to say. Days after Krushna confirmed that he will not be appearing in the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will feature Govinda and his family as guests, the actor's wife has replied back.

She said that she is distressed beyond words and the issue between them will never be resolved. Using some tough words for her nephew, Sunita said, " She will never see his face again."

This statement came from Sunita Ahuja as she responded to the fact that Krushna refused to appear on the Kapil Sharma Show mentioning that both parties did not want to share the same stage.

Recalling an incident from the past Sunita said that there is no scope of reconciliation. "Woh kabhi nahi hoga (It will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

Sunita Ahuja also claimed that Krushna is using his uncle Govinda's name to get publicity and raised a question on his talents and said, " Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using his uncle's name?"

For the unversed, the feud between Govinda and Krushna started when Govinda's wife Sunita tweeted ' people who dance for money. Sunita claims that the tweet targeted Govinda but Krushna and his wife Kashmera took it otherwise.

Later, the feud between them got bigger and in one statement Govinda said, "I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless.”

Ahead of the episode featuring Govinda and his family in the Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna said, "I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, but I realized that it was better not to perform."

There is no response from Govinda on Krushna skipping the episode that involves his family but surely their relation has been tainted.

Posted By: Ashita Singh