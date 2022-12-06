Govinda Reacts To Krushna Abhishek’s Public Apology For The FIRST Time: ‘I Have No Problems With You’ | Watch

Bollywood stars Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s family ties have gone sour in the past few years, The two have often opened up in public about all not being well between their families and have refrained from family gatherings together.

Earlier this year, Krushna Abhishek appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, where he publicly apologized to his ‘mama’ Govinda. Months later, Govinda has now reacted to his nephew’s apology.

Taking to his social media account, Maniesh Paul shared a video from his ‘The Maniesh Paul’ podcast where Govinda broke his silence over his rift with Krushna Abhishek. Speaking about his bond with Krushna, his sister Arti and their mother.

“One should never mix relationships with publicity, even if it comes from the makers of a show you’re working on,” said Govinda in Maniesh Paul’s podcast. The ‘Coolie No 1’ star spoke about the close bond he shared with Krushna and Arti’s mother, and how he forgets and forgives everything for her sake.

“You’re a good boy, your sister is a very good girl. We are actors and we know very well when and how to act. Likewise, the acting we do in real life, I wish you always stay a hero and never get stuck with ‘ro’ (crying)”, said Govinda in the podcast.

“Please stay relaxed, I have no problems with you. May god bless you. All the best and keep working hard,” the veteran actor concluded.

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek while speaking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast said that he feels whatever he speaks in the interviews, it is put together after ‘cut and paste’. “Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out in the media or what was written,” the actor was quoted as saying in the interview.

“I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that,” Krushna Abhishek added in ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’.