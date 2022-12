Govinda Naam Mera: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Vicky Kaushal's Comedy Thriller

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' has finally been released on Disney Plus Hotstar and fans are excited to see the actor in a different role. After doing some heart-wrenching roles in his previous films, Vicky will be seen in a comic role in Govinda Naam Mera. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead role.

If you are planning to watch the film, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

This movie is just lit what a movie for this weekend @vickykaushal09 man you just pulled it out with ease❤️

First half was lit

Second half was just amazing the twists and turns@bhumipednekar @advani_kiara best performance 💯🔥#GovindaNaamMera#GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar#ranbir pic.twitter.com/PCKqiHC2Lg — Sachit S Rao (@sachitalfie5) December 15, 2022

The funniest one so far is surely @vickykaushal09 saying "Action se darr lagta hai isiliye dancer bana nahi to apne papa ki tarah fight master banta". #GovindaNaamMera — Akarsh Hooda (@hoodajmdlr) December 15, 2022

Lmfao that's actually Inder bhaiya (his irl spot boy) in Govinda Naam Mera as RKs spot boy. RK gives his entourage special appearances in movies. 😭😂 Cutie. — 🫶🏼 (@ranbirsmuskaan) December 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Apart from these, the actor will star in Sam Bahadur, which will release next year.

Whereas, Kiara Advani had a busy year as she was seen in two films back to back, which also emerged as the box office success. She is also busy shooting for her upcoming romantic film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar starred in two films this year-- Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan. She has a bunch of films lined up for the next year. She will star in The Lady Killer and Bheed. She will be seen in an untitled film along with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet.