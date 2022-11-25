Govinda Naam Mera Song 'Bijli' Out: Kiara Advani And Vicky Kaushal's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Over Fans

The makers of Govinda Naam Mera unveiled the film's first song 'Bijli' today which has quickly taken over the internet. Creating a high buzz for the release already, the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has released the film's poster and trailer already.

Proving to be icing on the cake, the new song released today titled, 'Bijli' stands to be a typical sizzling Bollywood style track. The on-screen chemistry between Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will make you groove on the newly released song.

The duo can be seen playing with their expressions on-screen with heavy-duty dance moves and a large group of background dancers, the track and beats of the song are high-on-energy. Focusing on the entry of Kiara Advani in the film, the actress is giving major 'Chikni Chameli' vibes as the choreographer stands to be Ganesh Acharya who also choreographed the dance moves of Katrina Kaif in 'Chikni Chameli.'

Earlier Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce the release of their upcoming song with teasers of the song, whereas now the full song is out for the fans. 'Bijli' is composed by the famous duo Sachin-Jigar, whereas the song is backed by singers Mik Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are by Vayu.

Vicky Kaushal thus shared a glimpse of the song on his Instagram post quoting, "It's time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli Song out now." Earlier in an Instagram live session conducted by Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the actor's wife Katrina Kaif commented during the live session quoting, "You succeeded", to which Kiara Advani pointed out stating, "The legend has approved."

Govinda Naam Mera is all set for its OTT release on December 16, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is going to release on Disney+Hotstar. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were previously seen together in Karan Johar's Netflix release 'Lust Stories'. The anthology film also starred Bhumi Pednekar in Zoya Akhtar's directorial segment.