'Govinda Naam Mera' Song 'Bana Sharabi' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Look Dreamy In Black Ensembles

The makers of Govinda Naam Mera dropped its second track titled Bana Sharabi on Wednesday. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Tanishk, it is a dreamy love song featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

The duo, in the romantic track, is seen twinning in black outfits.

Sharing a glimpse of the song on Instagram, Vicky said, "Finally, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now. #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on DisneyPlus Hotstar."

The song has been showered with a lot of love by fans. Taking to the comment’s section they praised its melodious track. Vicky's brother Sunny too commented below his post.

"Yeh jo shirt ke button khule rakhkar walk di hai na…(That walk of yours with the shirt unbuttoned…)," he said.

Watch the song here:

Before Bana Sharabi, the first track to be released from the album of Govinda Naam Mera was Bijli. It is an item number with some complex dance moves that immediately struck a chord with fans.

The song has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, written by Vayu and sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sachin- Jigar. It has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera revolves around Govinda Wagmare (Played by Vicky) who juggles his time between his wife Mrs Wagmare (played by Bhumi Pednekar) and girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani) in this out and out masaledaar entertainer.

A few days ago, sharing a colourful poster of the movie on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar had said, "Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!"

The movie, being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma productions and Shashank Khaitan, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.